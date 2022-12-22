Update On Adam Cole's Injury

There's some positive news coming in on the Adam Cole front, but also nothing concrete that fans can truly sink their teeth into. Dave Meltzer was asked on Twitter if there was any health update on Cole, and the Wrestling Observer chief offered the wrestling world some optimism.

"He's doing much better," Meltzer responded. "The last I heard is they were being cautious. Don't have any time frame for a return. With concussions, you can't predict time frame." Cole suffered a major concussion during his fatal four-way match at Forbidden Door, which featured him, "Hangman" Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. White retained his title after pinning Cole, who managed to finish the match.

This update is indeed good news, as in November Meltzer noted that people were reportedly concerned about the concussion's effect on Cole's future, and that he could return as soon as tomorrow but it also could be never. At the time of his concussion, Cole was also dealing with a torn labrum, which back in July he decided to not undergo surgery for, instead opting for physical therapy. The former Undisputed Era showed up in a big way in AEW for a portion of 2022, but it wasn't only Cole who has dealt with a major injury or other setback. Kyle O'Reilly has been out of action since June after undergoing neck surgery and Bobby Fish decided not to renew his contract after there was a difference on financial numbers.