AEW Star Fuego Del Sol Provides Update On His Injury

Fuego Del Sol has been out of action for a month after suffering a foot injury at an independent event in Sacramento, California. The AEW star took to Twitter to update fans on his condition as well as sharing a post-surgery photo of the injured appendage.

"Two weeks Post surgery," Fuego wrote, accompanied by a photo of his stitched-up foot. "Today the splint came off, stitches came out and now I'm in a cast for 4 weeks. Then the rehab begins. This process is not fun. Crutches are not fun. Missing wrestling is not fun." Fuego added that he will take his recovery "day by day" and that he hopes to "come back stronger."

Fuego has not been seen on AEW television since a quick loss to Luchasaurus in October of last year, but he had been a fixture on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," as well as the independent circuit.

Fuego signed with AEW in August 2021. Originally introduced to the AEW audience as a friend of Sammy Guevara, Fuego was awarded an AEW contract one year after making his debut in the promotion. Fuego also gained attention for his "son," Fuego 2, a masked wrestler whose identity was one of the worst kept secrets in wrestling. Fuego 2 shared the same build and tattoos as former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes. According to Fuego, his son "went missing" not long after Rhodes left AEW for WWE.