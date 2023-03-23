Bobby Lashley Still Claims He Will Have A Match At WWE WrestleMania

With nearly a week left until WWE WrestleMania 39, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley finds himself without a match confirmed for the two-night card in Los Angeles. Coming out of Elimination Chamber in February, Lashley was positioned for a first-time bout against Bray Wyatt. However, Wyatt has been out of action for a few weeks reportedly due to a physical issue. As a result, Lashley has also been off television.

Despite the questions surrounding Wyatt's status, Lashley claims he will still compete at WWE's biggest event of the year. He took to Twitter on Thursday to write, "9 days until the All-Mighty takes over SoFi Stadium! Someone is getting the a**-kicking of a lifetime. I'm fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania."

Since returning to WWE in April 2018, Lashley hasn't missed a WrestleMania yet. Last year, he scored a singles victory over the seven-foot Omos before capturing the WWE United States Championship in the summer. He spent the rest of 2022 feuding with Austin Theory and Seth Rollins for the title. Following the annual Royal Rumble match, Lashley battled Brock Lesnar in a rematch in Montreal and emerged the winner by disqualification.

WrestleMania 39 currently has 12 matches confirmed with all reigning champions booked to compete. Lashley's recent rival Theory will defend the United States title against John Cena, while Lesnar is slated to face Omos in their first singles encounter. The "Show of Shows" will be headlined by Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.