Lita Is Rooting For Rhea Ripley At WWE WrestleMania Because She 'Created Her Spot'

Things escalated between Rhea Ripley and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair this past Friday as we inch ever closer to their showdown at WrestleMania 39. That night, Ripley stressed that she needed to be a star and that she wanted Flair to fear her. As their title match nears, it turns out that "The Eradicator" of The Judgment Day has at least one fellow superstar in her corner: WWE Hall of Famer Lita. In a recent interview with Forbes, Lita explained why.

"I know she is the heel in this match, but I'm rooting for [Rhea Ripley]," Lita said.

While she does see Ripley as the heel in this particular matchup, Lita wonders whether or not "The Eradicator" will actually bring out Flair's darker side. After all, that's where the decorated champion seems to thrive.

"Charlotte's natural role is to be a heel, right? Because it's like that overconfident vibe," she added.

In a way, it's fairly clear to see how this matchup mirrors the age-old rivalry between Lita and her best friend, Trish Stratus. In Stratus, you had the more conventional WWE Champion. Lita was more of an alternative superstar. And while one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions certainly admires Flair and her accomplishments, she points to how the 14-time women's champion got her start as opposed to her opponent.

"Charlotte has earned her shot, but she was also presented with a spot because of her lineage and has just stepped up and continues to rise to the occasion," Lita continued. "Whereas I do feel like Rhea created her spot, and she's just getting started, but it has culminated in this high-profile match at WrestleMania."