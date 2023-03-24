Wade Barrett Would Like To See Nick Aldis Join WWE

"WWE SmackDown" color commentator Wade Barrett wants to see former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis in WWE.

In an interview with "Metro," Barrett said that he's a big fan of Aldis, and compared his style of wrestling to pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

"Yeah, 100%. I'm as big a fan of Nick Aldis as anyone," said Barrett. "I think first of all, he's a fantastic talker, he's got a great look, he's a really good representative for this industry in general, and I love his classic throwback in-ring style. It reminds me a bit of Harley Race, kind of the pompous Englishman element adds to it as well. I'd love to see Nick involved.

"He's a guy I've got a lot of respect for, I think he'll have gonna have success whatever he ends up doing, whether it's on the independents, whether it's going back to NWA, or to any other company –- or hopefully one day, come over to WWE. I think he's got a lot he can contribute. In terms of supporters, I'm certainly on board as a supporter of Nick Aldis one day coming to WWE."

Aldis officially became a free agent in January after requesting his release from the NWA back in November 2022. He didn't leave NWA on the best terms; he was suspended because he had publicly announced he was leaving and was then removed from the NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, and later called the promotion "toxic."

The former Impact star made his NWA debut on the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood show in September 2017 and held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight twice in his NWA career. His first reign was from December 2017 to September 2018, while his second reign was much longer, beginning in October 2018 and ending in August 2021.