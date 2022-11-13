Nick Aldis Says The NWA Is 'A Toxic Brand'

A day after NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, Nick Aldis took to Instagram to express his feelings about the promotion and its pay-per-view. Aldis called "NWA a toxic brand" in a message to his Instagram subscribers.

"I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you know that I had given my notice to the NWA BEFORE this PPV. What was once a promising endeavor that I turned down bigger opportunities to take the lead on, has become the most toxic brand in pro wrestling. Thank you all for the support." (h/t Fightful)

As noted, Aldis announced on November 6 that he was leaving the National Wrestling Alliance. His contract with NWA was set to expire on December 31. Two days after his announcement, it was revealed that NWA suspended him. PWInsider had even reached out to NWA COO Joe Galli, who had stressed that the suspension wasn't a storyline.

Since Aldis is currently suspended, he missed the Hard Times 3 pay-per-view. In the show's main event, Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. A title that Aldis held twice in his NWA career. His first reign was from September 2017 to September 2018, while his second reign was from October 2018 to 2021.

Aldis was supposed to face Murdoch back in August at the NWA 74 pay-per-view, but it later changed to Tyrus vs. Murdoch. The move did not sit well with Aldis, who later told SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay that he "couldn't believe it."

Aldis made his NWA debut on the Championship Wrestling From Hollywood show in September 2017.