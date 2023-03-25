Former WWE Star Big Damo Praises Randy Orton As 'An Incredible Locker Room Leader'

Big Damo — formerly Killian Dain in WWE — has high praise for his former colleague, Randy Orton. While speaking recently with Steve Fall of "Ten Count," Damo discussed his time sharing the locker room with the 14-time Champion.

The former Sanity member had a brief run on the main roster, but mostly wrestled on the "NXT" brand, while Orton continued building his legacy on the main roster. Though they never got to square off in the ring, Damo called Orton an outstanding figure to have in the locker room.

"Randy was an incredible locker room leader and great to be around. Because you hear all these stories about him, and they're just not true. He was wonderful to all of us," he said. "Watching him wrestle every night and on those shows and stuff like that was f**king incredible because he's outstanding at what he does."

Damo also noted he began studying Orton's movements in the ring, describing his in-ring performances as "brilliant." "The way he took his time, he orchestrated the crowd. He was literally a level above everybody," Damo said.

As of this writing, Orton remains out of action as he recovers from back fusion surgery, but a recent report suggested that "The Viper" was slated to be a part of the WrestleMania 39 festivities next weekend in Hollywood. The capacity in which he might appear, though, is not known.

Orton last's wrestling match took place when he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championships last May, which led to The Usos being crowned the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.