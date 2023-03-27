Mike Weber Explains Why STARDOM Isn't On FITE, Is In Talks With Other Promotions

FITE TV has become one of the major platforms for professional wrestling and combat sports. While they have a growing catalog of independent and international wrestling promotions on their roster, there are some noticeable omissions from the Triller-owned platform's catalog.

In an interview with "POST Wrestling," FITE COO Mark Weber was asked about the lack of STARDOM content on FITE TV, considering the streaming service already carries select events from STARDOM's sibling promotion New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"We actually have aired STARDOM in the past, and it's done well," Weber explained. "They have a similar business model as New Japan has and TV Asahi. They really want to keep everything there. I think they're putting it on New Japan World platform, so they do have their own platform. I disagree with that direction but that's the direction they're going."

According to Weber, while NJPW and STARDOM continue to work with NJPW World, he's in talks with other Japanese promotions like Dragongate and is also trying to "resurrect" FITE's relationship with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

"I'm one guy doing this," Weber confessed. "So it doesn't get done quite as quickly as I wanna do it. I would like to do more and more. It's very important to us to have the international wrestling. Where we have progressed is in the UK, working with more and more organizations there."

Weber says that FITE has rekindled its relationship with Insane Championship Wrestling after the expiration of its deal with WWE, which made events from the UK independent promotion available on Peacock and the WWE Network.