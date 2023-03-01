FITE+ Now The Exclusive Home Of Scotland's Insane Championship Wrestling

Insane Championship Wrestling in the United Kingdom has secured a new broadcast partner since the end of their agreement to run Video On Demand content on the WWE Network and Peacock.

ICW announced that they will be exclusively available on FITE+, the subscription service from FITE TV. The promotion will air a weekly show on Fridays starting on March 3, and will also feature four "tentpole events" from ICW every year.

"The production quality, the talent, the storylines are all top notch and they've created a really distinctive place in pro-wrestling that the UK knows and loves," FITE COO Michael Eber said. "It's ready to get its due in the States." ICW also announced the partnership through a YouTube video featuring lead broadcaster Billy Kirkwood hyping up ICW's new availability, as well as tickets for the tapings of the weekly show.

ICW as well as fellow UK independent PROGRESS were both brought under the WWE umbrella during the creation of "WWE NXT." With the UK developmental program being rebranded to include all of Europe, WWE refocused its relationships with the European independent wrestling scene. The previous ICW and PROGRESS events that were on the WWE Network and Peacock are no longer available. PROGRESS is still set to work with WWE during WrestleMania weekend, but there's been no word on the relationship between ICW and WWE.

FITE+ started in 2022 and has grown to include American independent promotions like Gamechanger Wrestling, as well as Black Label Pro, and Absolute Intense Wrestling, to name a few.