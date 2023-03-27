Dustin Rhodes Is In The Midst Of Training Steven Seagal's Daughter At His Wrestling Academy

Following an injury after her WWE tryout in 2019, Arissa LeBrock was forced to take a step back from professional wrestling. But after receiving a call from AEW's Dustin Rhodes, she received a second chance to pursue the sport.

Now training at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Austin, Texas, LeBrock — daughter of actors Steven Seagal and Kelly LeBrock — appears poised to make her mark at the school's upcoming showcases.

In a recent appearance on "Sports Guys Talk Wrestling," Rhodes spoke about the state of LeBrock's training, noting he was also a fan of her parents' acting work. "It's pretty cool to see their daughter right here live in color," Rhodes said. "She's come off of modeling in California and things like that. We're working with a personal trainer, and she's trying to get everything — all her ducks in a row. She's doing a great job, but this is only the beginning for her."

Rhodes stated he was confident in LeBrock's potential to participate in the school's next showcase, which is set for Sunday, March 26. He also continued to emphasize the massive progress that LeBrock has made. "[She's going to] get better and better. Pretty soon the whole world's going to be talking about Arissa LeBrock," he said.

The AEW star recently expressed his interest in cultivating his own wrestling promotion with the hopes of sustaining an audience for his students to work in front of. Rhodes continues to mold the next generation of talent, and his teaching ability has been highly praised by another veteran, Arn Anderson.