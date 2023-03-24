WWE SmackDown Preview (3/24): Cody Rhodes In Action, Dominik Mysterio To Confront His Family, More

It will be a hectic night for Rey Mysterio on tonight's episode "WWE SmackDown" in Las Vegas, Nevada. First up, the "Master of the 619" is set to battle LA Knight in singles action. Knight took shots at Mysterio seven nights ago about his ongoing problems with his son Dominik, which resulted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee lashing out and challenging him to a match. And speaking of Dominik, The Judgment Day member will be in Sin City to confront his family. The 25-year-old is currently trying to convince his father to face him at WrestleMania 39. Mysterio refuses to step into the ring with his son in Los Angeles, so Dominik will now ask his mother for permission to make that father vs. son bout happen.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is set to compete in his first match on "SmackDown" since 2016. "The American Nightmare" was interrupted by Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci during an interview on "The SmackDown LowDown" show last week, with Kaiser claiming that Rhodes was all hype and that the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was the future. The number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship wanted to get to the present and challenged Kaiser to a match for this evening. Kaiser accepted the challenge, while Vinci made it clear that Rhodes was making a big mistake.

Although yet to be advertised, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could be in attendance after they finally reunited last Friday. The duo will battle Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship as they look to take down The Bloodline.