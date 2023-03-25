Chris Masters Rescued His Mother From A House Fire

To many in the younger demographic of wrestling fans, WWE Superstars are real-life superheroes, and in March 2013, Chris Masters became just that. Recently appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the former WWE star recalled a scary incident involving a house fire that trapped his mother inside her California apartment.

As Masters was completing his normal workout at Gold's Gym, he answered a phone call from his mother's neighbor, who indicated that something troubling was occurring inside his mother's residence. Masters quickly made the 10-minute drive to the apartment, and as he arrived, he realized something was definitely wrong. "I get there and it's an odd scene. I get there and my uncle, who was staying with my mom at the time is locked out ... But I start trying to make communication through the door and somebody starts speaking to me. It's a voice I don't recognize," he said.

After hearing the voice, Masters recognized that whoever was on the other side of the door, was not of sound mind and body. Upon assessing the situation, Masters admitted he considered kicking down the door, but didn't want to risk the safety of his mother, so he opted to call the police instead.