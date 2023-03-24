Former WWE Star Naomi Files Trademark For Apparent New Ring Name

It appears former WWE star Naomi is far from done when it comes to wrestling. On Thursday, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion told a fan on Instagram that she is no longer with WWE. Despite that, though, she is moving forward with a post-WWE career. Naomi has filed to trademark the name "Trinity Starr" for entertainment services "in the nature of wrestling contests," in addition to apparel such as hats, shirts, sweatshirts, and hooded sweatshirts.

A big indicator that Naomi was moving on from WWE was that she was booked to appear at WrestleCon for meet and greets during WrestleMania weekend under her real name Trinity Fatu. Like Mercedes Moné, Naomi has been able to do other non-wrestling conventions and appearances over the last year while still under WWE contract. As of this writing, WWE.com still has Naomi's profile listed as an active roster member on the "SmackDown" brand.

The 35-year-old signed a WWE developmental deal in 2009 before making her main roster debut in 2012. She became a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion in 2017 and was in the midst of her first WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign alongside Sasha Banks when the two walked out of WWE last May over creative differences.

During her time away from the ring, Naomi has been supporting her former tag team partner and friend Moné every step of the way in her post-WWE career as she flew to Japan to witness her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom. She was also in attendance at NJPW Battle in the Valley where Moné won the IWGP Women's Championship. Going forward, though, it remains to be seen where "Trinity Starr" will land.