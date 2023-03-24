Very Limited Women's Wrestling Expected On Upcoming NJPW Shows

New Japan Pro-Wrestling took a step forward in 2022 when the company partnered with Stardom to introduce the first-ever IWGP Women's Championship. Seven women competed in a tournament with KAIRI emerging victorious to become the inaugural titleholder. She held it from November 20 until February 18 when Mercedes Moné won it at Battle in the Valley.

The former WWE women's champion has already brought extra eyes to NJPW, although it remains to be seen exactly how long she will be working with Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and Stardom. On top of that, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests there will still be "limited women's wrestling" on the upcoming Japanese shows. Gedo, who is in charge of booking NJPW, reportedly doesn't "have interest" in women's wrestling right now. Despite that, Bushiroad representative Takaai Kidani wants women's matches on their big shows in hopes of attracting new fans.

NJPW will return to Washington, D.C. with Capital Collision on April 15, but no women have been announced for the event as of this writing. A week before Capital Collision, Moné will defend the IWGP Women's Championship in a three-way match against AZM and Hazuki at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8. There's also a belief that Moné will defend the title against Mayu Iwatani in Stardom on April 23, but that bout has not been booked.

Dave Meltzer continues to report that Moné's short-term deal with Bushiroad is set to expire on April 23. Beyond that, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the IWGP Women's Championship.