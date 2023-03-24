Latest Backstage News On Mercedes Mone's Future In Wrestling

Normally, a wrestling star jumping from one promotion to another and then winning a top title in the span of a month would see them generate more than enough headlines for one year. And while Mercedes Mone has done both those things, leaving WWE for NJPW in January, then winning the IWGP Women's Championship in February, she may be ready to make more headlines when she makes a big decision next month.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's reported that Mone's deal with Bushiroad, the parent company of both NJPW and STARDOM, is set to expire on April 23. Mone is currently scheduled to wrestle that day for Stardom in the Yokohama Arena, reportedly against Mayu Iwatani, and with her not advertised for any NJPW or STARDOM shows before or after, it can be insinuated that the two sides have not agreed to a deal at this time.

As one would expect, should Mone hit the open market, she will have her choice of promotions that she could work for, be it remaining with Bushiroad, returning to WWE, or joining AEW. It was noted that WWE would welcome a return from the former Sasha Banks, though it was pointed out that she would have to give up certain points she asked for in previous negotiations. A deal with either Bushiroad or AEW, however, would allow Mone to continue to work Japan, and potentially even dates in Mexico. Ultimately, a decision hasn't been made by Mone one way or another, and likely won't be until she wrestles the final match of her Bushiroad agreement. It was noted that, following her WrestleMania weekend commitments, Mone will be heading to Japan and staying there through the Yokohama show.