DDP Told Sami Zayn The Bloodline Storyline Is His Opportunity To Be A Top Guy At WWE

Sami Zayn continues to be the talk of the town going into WrestleMania 39. Following his alliance and inevitable split from The Bloodline, Zayn has established himself as a main-event star on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" with notable crowd reactions week in and week out. Not only are fans praising his current work, but he's also receiving high remarks from Hall of Famers as well. During a recent appearance on "WrestleBinge," Diamond Dallas Page revealed a touching conversation he had with Zayn.

"I think the one really endearing factor with Sami... some of the things Sami did was make Roman break character and he would end up laughing," Page recalled. "I think that really captivated the crowd." Page then explained that he looked for Zayn when he was at "Raw Is XXX" and didn't catch him, but was later able to pull him aside at Royal Rumble. "I wanted him to know how much I loved what he was doing with the whole Bloodline thing. I said, 'I believe this is going to break you out and give you that opportunity to be that top guy that you know you are.' He was very humble about it."

After being kicked out of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble, Zayn was able to headline Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal in a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The 38-year-old came up short in the biggest match of his career, but is now set to team with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleBinge" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.