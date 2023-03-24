WWE Reportedly Considered A New Day Skit Involving Big E At WrestleMania 39

After suffering a major neck injury in March of 2022, Big E has been very careful in making WWE-based appearances. But might that change with WrestleMania 39 on the horizon? According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, maybe.

There had been conversations surrounding Big E showing up at WrestleMania, potentially to be involved in some sort of skit with the rest of The New Day. However, that possibility may not come to fruition following Kofi Kingston's recent ankle injury and the resulting surgery that has put him on the shelf. As a result of his path to recovery, Kingston may not even be present at this year's WrestleMania.

Big E has question marks still about his own status. The former WWE Champion is due for more scans again to gather more information on how his C1 has been healing. Following his injury, Big E has remained active by working with the "Next In Line" program while he was also on hand at SummerSlam last year to be part of the WWE tryouts. He has made several appearances on "WWE's The Bump" while also turning out at press events for the launch of the WWE 2K23 video game.

The New Day has long been part of the WrestleMania spectacle, whether it be serving as hosts of the event to reintroduce the Hardys, emerging from a giant box of Booty-Os, or KofiMania. But with Kingston now sidelined, Xavier Woods without a match, and Big E still working his way back to some degree of normalcy, it's quite possible that this year's Los Angeles festivities lack their power of positivity.