CM Punk Reportedly Very Close To Being Medically Cleared, If He Isn't Already

At this point, CM Punk's status with AEW might purely be down to personal issues between the promotion and its former top star. That's according to a new report from Fightful Select, which estimated Punk is likely in the clear health-wise, after tearing his triceps during All Out last September. Neither Punk or AEW has commented publicly about his injury or provided any recent updates about his health status.

Punk's injury took place prior to an alleged post-show backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The report says that "those with knowledge of the situation" assert Punk thought he would likely be medically cleared by late January, and believe the nine-time world champion would be healthy enough for in-ring action "if not now, very soon." The divisive straight edge star reignited the wrestling world's speculation about his future with AEW on Thursday with a now-deleted Instagram post alleging the promotion's owner, Tony Khan, wanted him to participate in a title match against Jon Moxley despite being injured. "They kept saying it could just be a squash so I didn't need to be cleared," Punk said. "I scoffed at that. My health is more important."

Neither Moxley or Khan have responded to that allegation. Punk defeated Moxley at All Out before launching into a tirade about the company in a post-show press conference. The infamous backstage brawl reportedly happened shortly after Punk publicly aired his grievances with the promotion and several of his coworkers. Khan briefly announced on that week's "AEW Dynamite" that Punk would be stripped of his title, while the two-time AEW World Champion was reportedly suspended alongside Omega and the Bucks. Whether he will ever return to AEW remains unclear.