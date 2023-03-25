CM Punk Jokes About Making 'Glorious Gay Love' To Shawn Michaels On 'Six Of The Seven Continents'

CM Punk's social media activity has been quite memorable in recent days. He first made waves by criticizing Chris Jericho, Dave Meltzer, and Jon Moxley on Instagram. After that, he commented on a Rey Mysterio post, informing the upcoming Hall of Fame inductee that he's wanted to punch Dominik Mysterio for 13 years. That said, a recent story he shared about Shawn Michaels is bound to cause some confusion.

Per WrestleTalk, Punk took to his Instagram stories and shared a seemingly fake story about meeting HBK. He claimed that he met Michaels at a restaurant as he'd accidentally been given Michaels' favorite table. The manager came up and asked to move Punk's group to a different table and pay for their meal, but Punk protested and asked if they could finish their meal. "HBK" suddenly appeared and told the manager to let Punk's party finish their meal, but Punk let him have the table as he was a fan.

"Shawn was grateful, shook my hand and said thanks, then gave me a card with his number on it and told me to give him a call later. After working up the nerve, I gave him a call that night, and to make a long story short, we had a glorious 11 month love affair, man on man, that I shall never forget. Our bodies intertwined as one, and from the beauty of Morocco, to the French Riviera, to the snorkeling in the Galopagos, Shawn Michaels and I made glorious gay love to each other on six of the seven continents."

As the WrestleTalk report pointed out, Punk's story is actually a reference to a creepypasta. So, it's safe to assume that he wasn't being serious about hooking up with Michaels. The post has since been deleted.