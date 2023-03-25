Eric Bischoff Praises AEW's Decision To Go All-In On House Shows

AEW has ventured into the house show business as WWE has done for decades — referring to their own as AEW House Rules. The company's second-ever house show — with the first coming at Daily's Place during the COVID-19 pandemic — took place on March 18, with the main event seeing Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeat Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. Following the event, AEW received praise from many for taking the next step with their company, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

"I think it's great," Bischoff said on "Strictly Business." "I think there is nothing but positive upside potentially, business-wise we're going to find out ... I think it'll be a very successful effort."

With their first house show seeming to be a success, Bischoff revealed what he believes will show if the non-televised touring is a true success for AEW. "The real test is going to come if this tour is successful and it continues beyond the first six months or the first whatever, I don't know what the time frame is. It's when you start coming back to markets that you really begin to see how viable your Live Event business is."

AEW currently does not have another House Rules event scheduled until the summer, as the next one will take place on July 15 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada during their Canadian loop. WWE, meanwhile, continues to run Live Events throughout most of the year.

