Madusa Names WWE's Roman Reigns Her Pick For Male Wrestler Of 2022

2023 may be closing in on four months old, but that doesn't mean it's too late to let people know who was the best of the best in wrestling during 2022. And with Sportskeeda handing out the 2022 wrestling awards, it makes sense that former WWE and WCW women's wrestling legend Madusa would get in on the action.

In an interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Madusa was asked to name her Male Wrestler of 2022, with the choices being AEW stars Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and Wrestling Observer Wrestler of the Year Jon Moxley, and WWE stars Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn. And while Madusa was willing to rank all the nominees one through six, she ultimately settled for giving her top three wrestlers of last year.

"I would definitely go with Roman Reigns," Madusa said. "The reason for that is because you have watched him become more into his own. I have never seen him so confident and so controlling of his own character like I have in 2022. Kudos to him. And I've got to give props to Chris Jericho, though, because he keeps inventing himself wherever he goes.

"It is absolutely insane, and he [Jericho] really, really did well over in AEW, and what he's accomplished over there, and what he's helped develop over there has been remarkable. And then I would go for then Sami Zayn. Big fan of Sami Zayn's, and I really love what's happening with him now. And then so on, and so forth."

