Ethan Page Calls AEW House Rules One Of His Favorite Days On The Job

Last week, AEW held its second-ever house show. Multiple AEW stars had the opportunity to compete, including Ethan Page. The former Impact World Tag Team Champion discussed his experience during House Rules while on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"It was one of my favorite days at work in the last two years," Page said. "It was just pro wrestling, that's all it was. There was absolutely nothing other than performing for the people that were there and the people that came to the venue treated us, the whole show, as if they were so grateful that we showed up to their town." Page wrestled in the opening match, defeating Shawn Dean in quick fashion. Page recalled how he felt during his wrestling on the non-televised event. "I felt like the biggest star in professional wrestling," he said. "It was incredible. It was a day I'll never forget and I hope they do them more often."

While he did not wrestle on the House Rules show, multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has wrestled during many house shows over the years for companies such as WWE and Impact Wrestling. Hardy discussed his thoughts on house shows and whether or not he hopes that AEW keeps putting them on. "House shows are the best," Hardy said. "It's so beneficial to everyone. So, yes, I hope they continue doing [House Rules] as well." AEW's next announced House Rules event will take place on July 15 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

