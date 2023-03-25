Action Andretti Gives Health Update After AEW Dark Match Was Stopped

Rising All Elite Wrestling star Action Andretti had an injury scare on Friday during the "AEW Dark" tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Andretti's match against Slim J was stopped by the referee. According to JJ Williams of F4Wonline, Andretti was able to stand on his own, but he was helped to the back. Before that, he was checked over by a medic in the ring.

On Saturday evening, Andretti issued a statement on Twitter that he did not "suffer any injuries" and is "100% healthy." He also shared a video of himself feeding a bunch of crocodiles for "extra reinsurance" to fans.

"To anyone wondering, I did not suffer any injuries yesterday at the dark tapings in Orlando and am 100% healthy! I want to thank the AEW medical team, and the rest of the AEW staff for taking the proper safety precautions to ensure that I was ok and no had no serious injuries," wrote Andretti.

Andretti made a huge impact during his "AEW Dynamite" debut match with a massive victory over Chris Jericho. The 24-year-old defeated Jericho on the December 14 episode of "Dynamite," with a running Shooting Star Press in just around 10 minutes. It's safe to say that many thought at the time that Jericho was going to be the winner, not Andretti. That same day, AEW President Tony Khan announced that he was officially signed with the promotion. Since then, Andretti has teamed up with Ricky Starks to battle the Jericho Appreciation Society and he was part of this year's Face Of The Revolution Ladder match.