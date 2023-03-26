Possible Spoiler On WWE's Plans For Edge At WrestleMania 39

Fans who lived through the Attitude Era could be in for a nostalgic surprise at WrestleMania 39.

According to PWInsider Elite, former WWE superstar Gangrel is being flown into Los Angeles for this year's Showcase of Immortals, most likely to be a part of Edge's entrance ahead of his Hell in a Cell bout against Finn Bálor.

The report added that there's also talk of Gangrel getting physical in the match, potentially in a spot with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Edge, Gangrel and Christian Cage were once members of The Brood, a goth faction that helped all three wrestlers achieve notoriety in the late 1990s. With rumors swirling around Christian's current AEW contract status, fans have also speculated on the idea of the entire Brood reuniting at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, there is no reason to believe Christian is done with AEW, seeing as the veteran wrestler revealed he signed a "long-term deal" with Tony Khan's promotion in early 2021.

On last week's "WWE Raw," Edge implored Bálor to "bring the Demon" at WrestleMania as he strongly hinted at the possibility of bringing back his Brood-inspired character. The WWE Hall of Famer has turned to the dark gimmick several times over the past few years, first against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2021, and once again for his match against The Miz at the Day 1 premium live event last year. In both instances, Edge walked out to The Brood's theme music.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to assign the night — Saturday or Sunday — for the Edge vs. Bálor match. The Hell in a Cell bout could potentially be Edge's WrestleMania swansong, seeing as Edge has suggested the idea of retiring from in-ring competition when WWE returns to his hometown of Toronto later this year. As such, Edge reverting to his Brood persona one last time could be a full-circle moment for the iconic wrestler.