The Blue Meanie's Wife Explains Why They Don't Participate In April Fools Day

April Fool's Day is one week from Saturday, and as a bonus, is also the first night of WrestleMania 39. But if you ask Shanna Jarvis, the wife of former ECW and WWE superstar The Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron), there's a very good reason why the couple don't attempt any pranks every year April 1 rolls around. In a clip posted to TikTok earlier this week, we travel all the way back to 2006, when the two began dating.

"When we started dating in 2006 and I moved to Philadelphia," she begins, "he got sick and had to have lung surgery." She goes on to say that it was then her responsibility to call up his good friend and trainer, Al Snow, to fill him in on what was going on with Heffron.

As the weeks passed, though, it began to set in. "Weeks go by and it occurs to me that I had called Al on April Fool's Day," she continued, "and I said 'Hey buddy, did you call Al back? Because I think you probably should." Unfortunately at first, Snow did not believe her. That is, until she began to detail what The Blue Meanie was dealing with. "The more detail I gave, he knew that it was true," she added, before closing the story on the happiest of notes. "And now, me and Al Snow are best friends!"

The Blue Meanie last wrestled in the NWA Crockett Cup last March in a losing effort. In the meantime, if you're looking to play a prank on him, just save it for any other day on the calendar other than April 1.