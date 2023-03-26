Charlotte Flair Thinks Her Dad Will Cry During Her A&E Biography

Throughout the years, Ric Flair has arguably become the number one fan of his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Previously touting Charlotte as "the best worker in the business right now," there's no doubt that Ric is immensely proud of his daughter, who happens to be the current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion.

Later tonight, A&E will air a new episode of "Biography: WWE Legends" surrounding the career of Charlotte, and per "The Queen" herself, she's confident that her father will shed some tears watching it. Appearing on "SHAK Wrestling," Charlotte was asked to calculate the magnitude of Ric's crying on a scale of 1-10. "15," she answered, assuredly.

Despite the public gestures of praise from Ric, Charlotte admitted that she's tried convincing him to tone it down. "We fight about this. I do not ask him to say so many nice things daily," she said. "Usually it's me texting him. 'Why did you say that? Why did you say that?'" Ultimately, though, Charlotte understands it's just her father's way of expressing his love for his daughter. "Dad, you make the fans feel a certain [way]" she said, "but I know he's just being a parent, and my parent happens to be Ric Flair."

Following last week's special on Paige (now known as Saraya in AEW), Charlotte's edition of A&E "Biography: WWE Legends" will broadcast tonight at 8 PM ET. According to the episode description, the show will largely discuss the loss of her brother, Reid, Charlotte's handling of self-doubt, and her path to the WWE. Next weekend, Flair will gear up to defend her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

