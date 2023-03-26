AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Recounts His Good Month

Dustin Rhodes might be working toward the end of his in-ring career, but he is doing it in style as the AEW veteran has recounted how impressive this month has been for him.

Rhodes took to Twitter and wrote, "Man, awesome month," before going on to list every reason why it has been so good for him.

"-Having the best matches of my career

-about to become a grandpa

- found a helluva tag partner in @RealKeithLee

-Cody gonna win the big one

- an incredible Student Showcase tomorrow night on #RWA's @YouTube

-killed 4 days in a row in the gym this week waiting on a baby

Sh*t......, A good month. #keepsteppin"

Rhodes has previously confirmed this will be his last year wrestling, and it is clear that the veteran is trying to make as much of an impact as possible. Rhodes has been a key part of AEW television as of late on "AEW Rampage," teaming up with Keith Lee to feud against Swerve Strickland and his new faction. However, while he is still competing regularly, Rhodes has also put a lot of focus on training the future stars of the industry. Coaching is something that he has previously admitted he is interested in pursuing which he is now doing.

Of course, Rhodes is also being a major cheerleader for his younger brother, who is set for the biggest match of his career next weekend. Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39.