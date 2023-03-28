Booker T Comments On Possibility Of Former WWE Star Goldberg Appearing In AEW

Goldberg is no longer under contract with WWE and AEW President Tony Khan is following his free agency. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer, but Goldberg does want a retirement match and might not be ready to hang up his boots quite yet. But could that match happen in AEW?

Booker T recently addressed what he thinks Goldberg would ask for in a conversation with Khan and if he believes the AEW President should make the move to sign the Hall of Famer. "If Tony Khan called Goldberg, he's going to be calling with a big check," Booker said while on "The Hall of Fame." "Goldberg's going to say, 'Who can I come over there and squash? Hit them with the Spear, hit them with a Jackhammer, just make sure he's around 210 pounds' ... Why not go pick [Goldberg] up? That's just the name of the game."

Despite not having the greatest performances in recent matches against the likes of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, Goldberg remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, mainly due to his highly-praised work with WCW in the late 1990s. With a legendary pro wrestling career has come a legacy, which Booker T seemed fairly confident would not be hurt if he made his way to AEW. "I don't think that's going to mess up his legacy or anything."

