Former NJPW Referee Jeremy Marcus Announces New Job With WWE

"WWE NXT" has gained a new referee. Former New Japan-Pro Wrestling referee Jeremy Marcus took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he is joining WWE's referee team.

"I"m excited to join the NXT officiating crew! Very honored to be a part of this hard-working team. Catch NXT every Tuesday at 8/7c on USA Network," wrote Marcus.

Some of his most recent big events where he was the ref include the main event at Battle in the Valley between IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Battle in the Valley was February 18, which was also the same event that Mercedes Mone defeated KAIRI to become the new IWGP Women's Champion. Marcus, of course, was one of the referees on hand for NJPW's biggest event of the year — Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Several referees and wrestlers from both AEW and WWE commented on his new job. Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky wrote, "Congratulations bro! Well deserved," while Daniel Garcia wrote, "Congrats my boy!!"

AEW referees Audrey Edwards and Stephon Smith also reacted to the news. Edwards wrote, "Well deserved," and Smith commented, "VERY happy for you! Enjoy the journey."

Fellow "NXT" referee Dallas Irvin told him to "enjoy the ride. WWE Raw" referee Shawn Bennett also shared words of encouragement, he wrote, "Long overdue and well deserved. Welcome to the team!"

The next big WWE premium live event for "NXT" is Stand & Deliver on April 1. It will be taking place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena and will be available to stream on the WWE Network starting at 1 PM ET. The main event is "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the title.