Eric Bischoff Says He Would Be Shocked To See Goldberg In AEW

The news of Goldberg's free agent status has got the wrestling world talking with rumors swirling about his future, which were intensified when Tony Khan admitted it was a situation that he is following.

On his latest "Strictly Business" podcast, Eric Bischoff admitted he "would be shocked" to see Goldberg turn up in AEW.

AEW was reportedly interested in the WWE Hall Of Famer back in 2019, but he was under contract with WWE, which expired recently. Despite the fact he is now able to sign for another promotion, Bischoff doesn't see it happening because joining AEW "is a step-down."

"I doubt Bill (Goldberg) needs the money," Bischoff said. "That rush doesn't get any better than the rush he's had in WWE ... he could probably, possibly, I guess, make a really, really sweet deal, and hey, business is business. Bill's all about business, don't think he's not. But unless he's really money-motivated, I don't see that happening."

The internet wrestling community has been debating the potential dream matches Goldberg could have with members of the AEW roster, which would potentially do good business. Bischoff, however, looked at the flipside and questioned what would happen to the morale of the roster if Goldberg was to arrive on a big-money deal.

"Guess what happens to everybody else who has been in the witness protection program for the last year-and-a-half that can't get a phone call returned or an email responded to who are just sitting at home," he questioned. "If that were to happen — yes there's a lot of opportunity — but there are some unintended consequences that come along as well, it's just part of it."

