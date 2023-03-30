Kevin Kelly Reveals What Makes Him Different From AEW Commentators

Former WWE personality Kevin Kelly is currently one of the English-speaking commentators for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The 55-year-old is frequently in Japan, calling the action alongside Chris Charlton and Gino Gambino. Kelly recently spoke on "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish" about how his commentary differs from what can be heard on All Elite Wrestling.

"I'll never blur the line or pull back the curtain," Kelly said. "The fact that I get respect today as, you know, voted wrestling announcer of the year [Best Television Announcer] or whatever by the Wrestling Observer fans. That's nice. That's wonderful. But I am the antithesis of AEW commentary, which is sort of like, you know, all over the place and kind of inside and a little snarky. That's not really me. I am more, kind of, in the roots of the industry."

Despite the difference in announcing styles, Kelly took part in the first-ever AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last summer, joining Excalibur and Taz, with special appearances from Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Caprice Coleman, at the commentary table for the historic event. It's anticipated that Kelly will return for the second Forbidden Door event on June 25. Kelly began his commentary career in WWE during the Attitude Era and later became the lead play-by-play announcer for Ring of Honor. He joined NJPW as one of the promotion's English-speaking commentators in 2015.

