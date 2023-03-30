Kevin Kelly Recalls Hilarious Story About Jay Briscoe Waking His Brother In A Hotel Room

Wrestling commentator Kevin Kelly has worked all across the industry throughout his career, from his days with WWE in the 90s to eventually calling matches for companies like Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In that time, Kelly has spent considerable time with countless wrestlers, including the late Jay Briscoe. Appearing on "The Undisputed Podcast" hosted by Bobby Fish, Kelly shared one particular story that stuck out during his time around Briscoe, involving Briscoe's brother Mark.

"So they were booked for Wrestle Kingdom, and they were going to win the NEVER [Six-Man Championship] belts, ... Jay, Mark, and Toru Yano," Kelly said. Kelly shared that a group of wrestlers was hanging out in Mark's room the night before the match when Mark fell asleep. From there, the group tried to convince Jay to hit Mark with an elbow drop while he was sleeping.

"[Jay] stood on the other bed, and jumped as high as he possibly could in the air," Kelly continued. "And landed not with his elbow on his brother's chest, but rather with his hip and his torso and every bit of it, right into Mark's chest, driving all the air and his soul out of his body." From there, the younger brother shot up out of bed and started throwing beer cans at Jay while Jay lay on the floor in the fetal position apologizing.

The last several months have seen performers throughout wrestling memorialize Jay, who passed away in an automobile crash in January. The two-time Ring of Honor World Champion received a special tribute show from All Elite Wrestling that saw people such as Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli share their memories, and Jay's brother Mark has continued to push forward as a performer for both AEW and ROH in recent months.