Full Card Revealed For NJPW Sakura Genesis

One of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's big annual events is on the horizon in a couple of short weeks. Earlier today, the promotion dropped the full lineup for this year's Sakura Genesis, which is always on the calendar for the spring.

Taking place on April 8 from Ryogoku Sumo Hall, the card will be headlined by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against SANADA, who earned the title shot after defeating David Finlay to win the New Japan Cup tournament six days ago. This will mark the 10th such meeting between the two, with Okada holding a dominant 9-1 win-loss record in those singles bouts.

Additionally, Hiromu Takahashi defends the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Robbie Eagles, who recently defected from the CHAOS stable to TMDK, while Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi put the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles on the line against the likes of Aussie Open. The title matches are rounded out by Zack Sabre Jr. looking to retain the NJPW World TV Title against challenger Shota Umino, and Mercedes Mone facing a double threat from AZM and Hazuki in a Triple Threat Match for Mone's IWGP Women's Championship.

The rest of the card is made up of multi-man tag team action with Los Ingobernables De Japon, Bullet Club, and United Empire claiming spots in those matches. Plus, Sakura Genesis includes a mystery Shinnichi Champion Grand Prix Celebration Match that will open the show, with the participants not revealed until they make their entrances on that very night.