Big Swole Saw 'Signs' Cody Rhodes Was Leaving AEW, Says His WWE Run Is On Talents' Mind

Former AEW star Big Swole felt a sea change coming with Cody Rhodes during his time in AEW and sensed that things were starting to sour between the company and "The American Nightmare." However, in a new interview with "The Ten Count," Swole said that there was never "anything official" about Rhodes leaving the company.

"People just kiki in the back and we have little gossiping here and there among friends," Swole explained. "Nothing really concrete was like 'Oh, he's really leaving.' I had my own personal assumptions because I'm a people watcher and I look for signs and 'Nah, something's a little murky up over here' but nothing really official. But when he left, I was like 'Told you!'"

Swole said the "family dynamic" of AEW just changed over time. "It just kinda felt like he was a little uneasy," she said, noting that Rhodes was clearly still focused on doing what his dad — the late Dusty Rhodes — never could in the wrestling industry. She also feels that the former TNT Champion leaving the company made an impression on some of the AEW talent.

"Maybe somebody else could be the next Cody," she mused. Swole doesn't believe that wrestlers should be loyal to a company, as much as they should be loyal to themselves and their families. "I say go where the money is," she continued. "Go where you're gonna get your dreams fulfilled."

According to Swole, it's best for the wrestling business if people are refreshing themselves in new promotions, as "everybody stays open," noting that she thinks it's best when WWE, AEW, Impact, and every other wrestling company are thriving. Much like Rhodes, Swole also left AEW in the name of finding new opportunities for herself.