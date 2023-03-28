Charlotte Flair Says She Wants To Wrestle Alongside Andrade El Idolo In WWE

Charlotte Flair has accomplished absolutely everything there is to do in WWE, which includes main eventing WrestleMania and winning the Royal Rumble apart from being a 14-time champion.

With the list of what's next to achieve becoming very tiny, the only achievement Flair hasn't done yet is surpass her father Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in wrestling history and continue to add to her Hall of Fame level career with more matches and iconic moments. Flair joined "The Athletic" to talk about what she sees in her future with WWE, having accomplished so much in just over 10 years.

"I want to wrestle with my husband (Andrade El Idolo), whether that's being his manager or a mixed tag couple, I don't know," Charlotte said. "I just take it day by day. I feel like I get better every year. I think that says a lot, considering I have done it all, that I'm still not complacent. I don't think anyone thought women would main event WrestleMania 35 when we did. So in my mind, I still think that I'm going to work hard to create something that people thought was unobtainable. I don't know what that looks like, but I know it's out there."

Andrade has been absent from AEW for several months, last wrestling at the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view in the Casino Ladder match, and has since dropped cryptic tweets about his time in AEW being done. One of his biggest moments of 2022 came during his involvement in his father-in-law's last match, wrestling alongside Flair as the two faced Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Charlotte said it was exciting for Andrade but scary for her father, stating she thought he could've "sat that one out," but was glad that everything went okay and her father made it through the match.