Konnan Remembers The British Bulldog's Sense Of Humor And Personal Demons

Over the course of his 30-plus career, Konnan has seen a lot of good and bad in wrestling. He notably came up in an era where rampant drug use shortened the careers and lives of many of his contemporaries.

One of those contemporaries was "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, who Konnan worked with early in his career in Stampede Wrestling and then later in WCW in the late '90s. In a recent episode of "Keepin' it 100," Konnan gave his impressions of Bulldog and reiterated how many wrestlers took drugs.

"Everybody was on pills back then," Konnan said. "Everybody was f****d up, especially from their generation. But Bulldog was always great. I first met him in Canada while I was in Stampede, and he was the world's greatest practical joker."

Konnan then told some stories about Bulldog, some of which were a bit on the sketchy side, including a story about Bulldog putting somas in the soup of a promoter that they worked for in Kuwait. Fortunately for Konnan, the pranks pulled on him were ultimately harmless.

"I remember, I got into the bathroom, and this m**********r had taken a pen ... and he put it from 'occupied' to 'unoccupied' with me knowing it," Konnan said. "And people were opening the door and I was like, 'What the f**k is going on here?' Finally, somebody smartened me up, they go 'Bulldog.' He would order massive amounts, and I do mean for five people, massive amounts of room service to my room and s**t like that. He was a great practical joker, great guy."

Konnan said he was heartbroken to see Bulldog get "deep into pills" during his time in WCW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' it 100" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription