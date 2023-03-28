Jon Moxley Says He's 'Never Seen So Much Bulls*** Drama' During His Time With AEW

From the alleged All Out 2022 post-show fracas involving CM Punk and The Elite to the reported animosity between a small portion of the women's locker room and Thunder Rosa, it's fair to say that things don't always appear to be plain sailing behind the scenes at All Elite Wrestling. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently provided an honest take on his time working with Tony Khan's promotion.

"I don't think I've ever said anything even remotely negative about AEW, but I will say this," Moxley said on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast. "As an observer, it seems like – you know, I've spent eight years on the indies, spent a couple of years in WWE developmental, spent like eight years in WWE. I've never seen so much b******t drama in one place in my entire f*****g life."

Moxley suggested on the podcast that the age of social media may be at the root of things being blown out of proportion. The 37-year-old noted that someone could write "one stupid f*****g drunk tweet," and it would become a major topic on the internet. Moxley pointed out that the vast majority of people working at AEW don't cause any issues behind the curtain, but he admitted that those individuals were "getting sucked down" into the problems with everybody else. Moxley's comments come days after Punk shared his grievances with him in a now-deleted Instagram story, with the Chicago-born wrestler claiming that the former WWE Champion refused to lose to him last summer.

