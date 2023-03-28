Jon Moxley Comments On AEW House Shows, Was 'Furious' About Getting Pulled From OTT

AEW launched their live events series titled "House Rules" on March 18 with a non-televised event in Troy, Ohio. That event was headlined by Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeating The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. During a recent appearance on "The Sessions," Moxley discussed how it went for him personally.

"Yeah, it was a big success for the people that were there and the fans," Moxley said. "I don't think it could've gone any better. We worked with [Big Bill] and Lee Moriarty, two guys with immense potential. Just takes experience and finding those things that make you, you." Moxley explained that they aren't taking all of their stars and running in a big market like WWE would. Rather, these house shows are being done so "guys can get reps," similar to the "WWE NXT" live events that are held in Florida.

Moxley shared that he's also taken the initiative in helping to send talent to Defy and Wrestling Revolver for more practice off of television. But when it comes to his own indie bookings, Moxley stated, "I don't know how many I'll do this year. What I don't like is I have to be really cognizant of not pushing myself too hard. I'm just a very foot-to-the-gas-pedal kind of person and I don't know any different."

He used the example of working six Saturday's in a row while also working 20-minute matches on "AEW Dynamite" every week leading to him feeling worn out. "The thing with OTT the other week, I was f****** furious about just because [I] was totally happy to do a house show... but I was already booked that day." He added, "Having that weight on my back of [having] a date I gotta make up, I feel so bad about it. I hate having that weight."

