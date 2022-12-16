Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion

It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.

While the initial belief was that Moxley would no longer work independent promotions at all under his new deal, the AEW star soon clarified that he would just be working them less often than he had before. Just after news broke concerning his new contract, Moxley suffered a loss to Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club 2022, dropping the GCW World Championship in a Title vs. Career Death Match. That appearance would be Moxley's last on an independent show, up until DEFY's recent announcement.

Prior to signing his new AEW contract, Moxley was reportedly working for the company on nothing more than a handshake deal, meaning there was no official contract binding the two parties. This is particularly surprising due to the fact that he was the AEW World Champion at the time. Under his new deal, Moxley's responsibilities have increased, making him a coach for the company as well as an onscreen talent. Still, though, it looks like Moxley will make time for the occasional independent match, helping the notorious workhorse stay busy whenever possible.