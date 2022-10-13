Jon Moxley's New AEW Contract Includes Non-Wrestling Responsibilities

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently signed a contract extension with the company that runs through 2027. The five-year deal doesn't just extend the three-time champion's time as a wrestler with AEW, it also expands his role into mentorship and coaching. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Moxley explained what makes him a unique figure for coaching up-and-coming talents in AEW.

"I'm a good gap between the old generation and the new generation," he said. "I come from the Les Thatcher system, so I understand paying your dues and respecting veterans. I'm also old enough to know what it was like to go to the post office and send stacks of my videotapes—ones I had to make—to promoters. I was also there for the advent of YouTube, and I was one of the first indie wrestlers to gain a buzz doing that. My friend had a video camera and a laptop, so I would cut promos every week on my indie shows and used YouTube to my advantage."

Moxley has been seen by his peers in AEW as stepping up as a "locker room leader" in the wake of the All Out media scrum and the ensuing backstage brawl. Moxley was one of three figures that headed up a backstage talent meeting prior to the first "Dynamite" following All Out. Moxley spoke to the AEW roster at the meeting alongside Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson in an effort to ease backstage tensions stemming from the suspensions handed out to CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and others.