Jon Moxley Addresses His Future On The Indies After Re-Signing With AEW

Since making his AEW debut back in May 2019, Jon Moxley has more or less become the guy for Tony Khan's promotion. So much so that recently he signed an extension that will keep him with the company for at least five more years. With that extension, however, comes added responsibility — leading many to wonder whether or not he will still be able to make time to work on the indies.

Speaking recently with "Sports Illustrated", Moxley elaborated on that, noting that it's not just his AEW commitments that may make working on the indies tricky going forward.

"If there's something I want to be part of, I'll find a way to make it happen," Moxley stated. "That's tougher now—I have my family, AEW and New Japan. But I love supporting independent wrestling. So you never know when or where I might show up."

Currently, Mox is enjoying his third reign as AEW World Champion. He's also won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling on two occasions. Loaded as his schedule may be, he's not putting a cap on it. For him, it's all about continuing to do what he loves. Next up, Mox is slated to defend his AEW Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in front of his hometown fans in Cincinnati, Ohio on a special Tuesday night episode of "Dynamite" on October 18.

"I have the joy of getting to do what I love to do," Moxley continued, "and I do it with people I respect and for people who love watching it. That's my focus."