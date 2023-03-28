Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Pregnant With Her First Child, Will Attend WrestleMania

Kelly Kelly has some big news to share. The former WWE superstar exclusively told ET Online that she and husband Joe Coba are expecting their first child later this year. "I am feeling amazing," Kelly told the site. "I've been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it's here, it's just been such a great experience."

Kelly has been open about suffering a miscarriage in 2021 during the first trimester of her pregnancy. But Kelly told ET she's past that first trimester now, and her due date is September 25, now 14 weeks along as of the end of March. This weekend, Kelly said she plans to be in attendance at WrestleMania 39, where WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are set to wrestle in a three-on-three match alongside partner Becky Lynch. Kelly's WWE career came to an end in 2012, but the former champion has made several appearances since then. Kelly debuted with WWE's developmental promotions in 2006, and worked her way up to winning the WWE Divas Championship in 2011.

The former diva said her pregnancy "definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family. ... I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back," she said. "So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby? Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands?"