AEW Rampage Ratings Down On Saturday, All Access Airs Sneak Preview

The Nielsen ratings for Saturday night's AEW shows have officially released, with good and bad numbers coming in for the weekend broadcasts. Starting with "AEW Rampage" on TNT, Wrestlenomics revealed that Saturday's episode was watched by 373,000 viewers on average, marking the show's lowest total viewership since December 2. In the 18-49 demo, Rampage had 130,000 viewers, for a 0.10 demo rating. Compared to the week prior, the show's total viewership was down 21%, and among viewers 18 to 49, the viewership was down 45%. The show featured Powerhouse Hobbs' second TNT title defense, with the main event seeing The Acclaimed defeat The Kingdom.

While those numbers may seem dour, it's worth noting that "Rampage" usually airs on Fridays, and a significant ratings drop when airing in a non-standard timeslot is to be expected for most shows. Looking at the bright side of things for AEW, the sneak preview for their new reality series "AEW All Access" earned an impressive 738,000 viewers on average.

The preview aired on TBS following the NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game between Kansas State and Florida Atlantic. The game that led into "AEW All Access" had just under 8 million viewers, securing the spot as the most-watched show for Saturday. Although this is likely a big reason why the preview for "AEW All Access" did so well, it did rank #7 in the P18-49 among cable originals according to Showbuzz Daily, whereas "Rampage" ranked #26. The official premiere of "AEW All Access" is set to follow Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in St.Louis, MO, with Adam Cole scheduled to wrestle his first match since Forbidden Door 2022, taking on Daniel Garcia.