Bianca Belair Says Her And Asuka Will Have One Of The Hardest-Hitting Matches At WWE WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair has quickly made a name for herself when it comes to iconic WrestleMania wins after beating Sasha Banks in a WrestleMania 37 main event before dethroning Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship at last year's event in Dallas. This time around, Belair is tasked with defending her title at the "Show of Shows" for the first time in an intriguing match against "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka. Speaking to Mike Jones of "DC101," Belair shared that she believes her match with Asuka this weekend will be one of the hardest-hitting bouts on the entire card.

"Anyone that's ever watched Asuka in the ring, they'll always say she's one of the greatest female wrestlers in the world," Belair said. "She's fast, she's hard hitting, and when you get in the ring with Asuka, you have to match her style or do it better. I'm going to have to rely on all of my ESTs and go in there and be the toughest against Asuka. It's definitely going to be a fast-paced, athletic, hard-hitting match and I'm super excited because I feel like there's no match at WrestleMania like mine and Asuka's match."

"The EST" also reflected on how nervous she was walking into each of her previous WrestleMania title matches. But now as the defending champion, she finds herself even more nervous than she was in the last two years. To add to that pressure, Belair is looking to cross the one-year mark as champion, which she will accomplish if she retains on or before April 2. She is currently the second longest-reigning "Raw" Women's Champion behind Lynch's 2019-2020 reign that was just shy of 400 days.