Jeff Jarrett Believes Roman Reigns Should Do The Honors For Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will have the biggest match of his career this weekend at WrestleMania 39 when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. According to industry veteran and AEW star Jeff Jarrett on his "My World" podcast, it benefits everyone if Rhodes walks away from the event victorious.

"There's only one finish," Jarrett said. "If Roman didn't do the honors, I truly believe it would hurt Roman worse than it would hurt Cody. ... To me, it's a no-brainer." Jarrett went on to make the point that Reigns works relatively few dates and that a company like WWE should have their top star on the majority of the shows, lest the product become "lesser-than."

"My understanding? Cody's saying, 'Line me up. Let's go to work,'" Jarrett continued, comparing Rhodes' work ethic to that of John Cena and previous top guys. The AEW star and Director of Business Development pointed out that he cannot remember the last time a story like this lined up so well, with Rhodes asking for his WWE release, making a name for himself elsewhere, and returning to face a dominant champion like Reigns.

Whatever the outcome may be, Rhodes will face Reigns in the night two main event of WrestleMania 39 this Sunday. While a great deal of speculation swirls around Reigns' future plans, nothing is known for sure. Elsewhere on the card, Reigns' fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and former Bloodline member Sami Zayn – a match that could have implications on the main event between Rhodes and Reigns.

