Edge On WrestleMania Hell In A Cell Match: 'I Have A History Of Doing Stupid Things'

WrestleMania 39 should bring about the conclusion of Edge's blood feud with The Judgment Day as the "Rated R Superstar" steps into Hell In A Cell with Finn Balor and his accompanying Demon. But with a number of matches set for the weekend looking good on paper, Edge is aiming to go for broke to make this encounter meaningful and memorable.

"I have a history of doing stupid things," Edge admitted to Sportsnet 590 The Fan. "It's a Hell In A Cell Match and, because people expect a certain level of — I don't know — brutality in the performance, you've got to up the stakes. I do think outside the box and I think what's physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have."

Even at Edge's age and with a lot of miles on his wrestling odometer, he finds himself incapable of slowing down or operating with restrictions. "You put me in a Hell in a Cell, I've got to go for it, even if I'm 49 years old. It's part of the way I'm wired," Edge concluded. "I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We'll see if they let me try them — they probably won't — but we'll see."

Luckily though, he has a sounding board for his wild ideas in the form of his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. "She has an amazing mind for what we do, truly if there's anybody who understands my stupid ideas and goes 'Ugh, really?' but also gets it," Edge continued, "it's her, because she did this and she understands the mindset and she understands wanting to put on a great performance and loving this thing since you were a kid."