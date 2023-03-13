Edge And Finn Balor Agree To Big Stipulation Match At WrestleMania 39

Edge didn't waste any time as "WWE Raw" kicked off from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. After months upon months of feuding with the group he created, The Judgment Day, the "Rated-R Superstar" took to the ring to call out Finn Balor. After a little back and forth, he made his message clear. He'd accept Balor's WrestleMania challenge, with one stipulation: Hell in a Cell. In response, Balor not only accepted but possibly hinted at bringing back "The Demon" as well.

"Edge I've been to hell before, and it spit me out, because hell couldn't handle my demons," Balor said. "I'll see you at WrestleMania."

Needless to say, it's been made official. If there is any way to keep the rest of The Judgment Day out, putting this showdown in the cell is as good of an idea as any. If nothing else, this will likely mark the end of Balor versus Edge, a feud that started all the way back in June when the WWE Hall of Famer was exiled from his own stable by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. In the months since, Edge has gone on to defeat every male member of this faction aside from Balor, who made him say "I quit" at Extreme Rules last October.

Balor and Priest then ganged up to eliminate Edge from the men's Royal Rumble match in January, reigniting the feud, before losing a mixed-tag team match alongside Ripley against the 11-time world champion and his wife, Beth Phoenix. Two nights later on "Raw," though, Balor would get the last laugh by interfering in Edge's match against Austin Theory, ultimately costing him a chance to win the United States Championship in his native Canada.