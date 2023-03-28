Kevin Sullivan Believes WWE's Bloodline Has Managed To Surpass The NWO In Some Ways

Regardless of your feelings towards them, it's hard not to acknowledge Roman Reigns and the Bloodline as one of the top acts in professional wrestling today. Many have praised this "Tribal Chief" era as some of the former Shield member's best work of his career. Now, another legendary figure in wrestling history is commending the present generation of wrestlers from the revered Anoa'i family.

During an appearance on the "Great North Wrestling" podcast, Kevin Sullivan discussed WWE's creative output from recent years. Though the host renounced "Hollywood writer types" for underutilizing talent and giving Terry Funk scripted promos, the prolific booker and wrestler known for his time in Smokey Mountain Wrestling, the pre-extreme Eastern ChampionshWrestlinging, and WCW was very complimentary of the Bloodline's epic saga that has been unfolding since 2020. He even said that the stable may have surpassed the nWo in certain aspects.

"When we had the nWo, we killed the baby faces to get them over. Now, they got the Usos and the Bloodline over, yet they made Sami [Zayn], Cody [Rhodes], and Kevin Owens. They've got three baby faces to go against them. Did anybody foresee Sami going this far? No, [but] that ovation he got in Montreal was ridiculous and he is a very talented worker. And I think about Roman [and] the parallels between him and The Rock. Remember 'Rocky socks! Rocky sucks!'? When Roman's out there doing interviews, 'F*** you Roman!' Brother, it's almost like deja vu."

Sullivan capped off his analysis by celebrating all the work put into the storyline by "[Paul] Heyman, Triple H, and the talent that delivers the right way." Although, with the next (and potentially final) chapter of the Bloodline's story taking place at "Wrestlemania 39," it will be interesting to see if "The Taskmaster" changes his tune.