Eric Bischoff Thinks The Risks Of AEW Bringing Back CM Punk Outweigh The Rewards

The history of issues between CM Punk and Eric Bischoff has been a long-standing one, with their feud dating back to August 2021 and no sign of stopping.

During the latest episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff called Punk's now-deleted post on social media – where Punk called out many within AEW, including referring to Chris Jericho as a "liar and a stooge" — as "high school baby sh**."

Things reportedly started to cool down prior to the post, with many believing the best move for both AEW and Punk was to come together and capitalize on the unfortunate events from AEW All Out 2022.

Bischoff applauded Punk's ability to keep his brand hot, stating it's a valuable thing to do given he's been off television for so long. However, he transitioned back to criticism, calling Punk "overrated," imploring AEW to move on, and stating that the company doesn't lack talent. He said if AEW could put the time and work into making a current talent on the roster, they could be as big or bigger than Punk.

"You know what you're going to get out of CM Punk, and we've seen a lot of it," Bischoff said. "I wouldn't bring him back, I don't think the risk is worth the reward. We've seen the best of CM Punk, and you've gotten the most you're going to get out of CM Punk. CM Punk isn't going to grow as a more valuable asset as time goes on, if anything it's diminishing returns.

"I'm not saying that Punk doesn't have any value in that respect but I don't think we're going to see a growth in that value. Add on top of that, historically he's a pain in the ass, he's a moody bi***. Not worth it man, move on," said Bischoff.