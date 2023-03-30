Big Swole Thinks Flair/Ripley Will Main Event WWE WrestleMania Despite Lackluster Build

A few days out from WrestleMania 39, more professional wrestling stars from around the business are weighing in with their predictions for every big match this weekend.

On the latest episode of "The Ten Count" podcast, former AEW star Big Swole predicted that the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will main event one of the nights this weekend. She argued, though, that it doesn't mean the storyline -– which has been slammed as lackluster -– warrants a main event match between the two otherwise deserving stars.

"Honestly, I'm one of those people who are upset as well because I wanted it to be opposite," Swole said. "I wanted Bianca to face Rhea, and Charlotte to face Asuka, and I just thought that was where we were going. But it's a lot of back and forth with them as far as character bases, and that's up to the crowd at this point. You know, they're feeling the energy, they're listening to the promos.

"Things could shift at a dime. I just won't know until the match happens, because people can talk all they want to but when that bell rings, then we'll see because the proof is in the pudding, either good or bad or whatever. Let me see who's going to be the best."

Swole, who has wrestled on the independent scene since leaving AEW in late 2021, said it's hard for her to pick her favorites in the women's matches this weekend because they're all friends. However, she believes fans already know who they want and that they'll "absolutely" cheer for Ripley, despite her coming into WrestleMania playing the heel. "I'm just looking at it as it is," she said. "Rhea's the rising star."